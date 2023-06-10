Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan, celebs arrive for Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : Renowned producer Madhu Mantena is all set to tie the knot with writer and Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi on June 11.

On Saturday, the couple kickstarted the wedding rituals with the mehendi ceremony where several B-town celebs marked their presence.

Actor Aamir Khan was one of the celebs who arrived at the ceremony.

Aamir was seen striking a pose in front of the paps stationed outside the venue. The '3 Idiots' actor was spotted in casual attire.

He donned an olive green t-shirt paired with blue jeans and black shoes. He completed his look with reading glasses.

Madhu was the producer of Aamir's action thriller film 'Ghajini' which was released in the year 2008 and also starred Asin in the lead role.

Actor Hrithik Roshan also arrived at the ceremony in traditional attire. He wore a burgundy Nehru coat over a white kurta pyjama. He was seen posing in front of the paparazzi.

Apart from him, actor RajKummar Rao along with his wife Patralekhaa also arrived at the Mehendi ceremony in traditional outfits.

The couple was seen twinning in silver outfits.

Patralekhaa looked beautiful as she opted for a silver embroidered suit and tied her hair into a ponytail. She kept her makeup heavy and was seen carrying a white purse.

The 'Stree' actor on the other hand wore a silver traditional outfit.

Producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi were seen posing in front of the shutterbugs. For the ceremony, Mantena opted for an off-white kurta pyjama while Ira looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga.

She kept her hair open and accessorized her look with heavy jewellery.

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi arrived with his wife Gaurie Pandit and was seen posing in front of the paps.

Nikhil opted for a white t-shirt paired with off-white pants, whereas his wife looked beautiful in a yellow traditional attire.

The couple will exchange vows on June 11 in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, they will tie the knot at Iskcon Temple.

Hours after becoming husband and wife, Madhu and Ira will throw a wedding reception for their friends and members of the film industry.

Madhu was previously married to fashion designer Masaba. They got married in 2015. However, the duo decided to part ways and got divorced in 2019.

Masaba, on the other hand, tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra in January.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

Prior to Masaba, he was in a relationship with actor Nandana Sen.

Madhu has produced films like 'Ghajini', 'Ugly' and 'Queen' among others.

If the reports are to be believed he is currently working on a film based on the epic Ramayan which will be helmed by the 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari. An official announcement about the film is still awaited.

On the other hand, Ira is a yoga expert apart from being a writer. Her Instagram is flooded with posts on fitness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor