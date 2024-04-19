Aamir Khan’s Ex-Wife, Kiran Rao Reveals She Went Through Multiple Miscarriages Before Azad

Amir Khan and Kiran Rao parted ways in 2021 on mutual terms. Their separation was a huge shock to everyone. After separation, Kiran Rao made a solid directorial comeback with her movie 'Laapataa Ladies.' During one of their promotional interviews, Kiran Rao revealed about her personal life.

When the interviewer asked her what she had ever done, she regretted the decision to take a break from her career to raise her son Azad. In response she said, she went through multiple miscarriages. While talking to Zoom actress revealed “The year that Dhobi Ghat was made was the year that Azad was born. And I had tried very hard to have a child. For five years, I had had a lot of miscarriages, and a lot of personal, and physical health issues. I was just finding it very hard to have a child. I was keen to have a child, so when Azad was born it was… I didn’t have to make a decision. All I wanted to do was raise my baby,” she said.

While giving an interview she also opened up about her divorce from Amir she said that they lived in a Live-in relationship before getting married and honestly, they did it more because of her parents. At that time too, we knew that it's a great institution if you can function as an individual as well as a couple within that institution. I think the way you interpret marriage is important because it was for a particular purpose and this social sanction matters to a lot of people. It matters to children.