Aamir Khan's Son Junaid and Khushi Kapoor Team Up for Rom-Com 'Loveyapaa'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, recently made his Bollywood debut with the film Maharaj, where his performance garnered widespread praise. Following this success, Junaid is set to star in a new film titled Loveyapaa, directed by Advait Chandan. The movie will also feature Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late Sridevi, in her theatrical debut.

The shooting of Loveyapaa has commenced in Mumbai and Delhi, and the film is slated for a theatrical release on February 7, 2025. Phantom Studios shared a post on social media teasing the storyline with the caption: “Situationship or Relationship? Love Ka Siyappa or Loveyapaa? Watch this film in theaters on February 7, 2025.” The film is being produced by Fatum Studio and AGS Entertainment.

Loveyapaa is a modern rom-com that explores the complexities of contemporary relationships. With a heartwarming plot, impressive performances, and lively music, the film is expected to strike a chord with audiences. Notably, Loveyapaa is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Hit Love Today, adding further anticipation for fans of the original.

Junaid Khan made an impressive debut with Maharaj, where he shared the screen with talented actors like Shalini Pandey and Jaideep Ahlawat. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor was recently seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which premiered on a popular OTT platform. The fresh pairing of Junaid and Khushi in Loveyapaa has already sparked curiosity among cinema enthusiasts, making it one of the most awaited releases of 2025.