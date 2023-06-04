Aamir Raza Hussain, renowned theater actor-director passes away

Maverick theatre director Aamir Raza Hussain, known for his mega shows such as Kargil and Legends of Ram, passed here on Saturday.He was 66.From an aristocratic family of Lucknow, he is survived by his wife Viraat Talwar and children Sukaina and Ghulam Ali Abbas. He was awarded the Padma Sri by the Government for his contribution to theatre.

The production of 'The Legend of Ram' involved 19 outdoor sets spread over three acres and a cast of 35 actors playing different characters drawn from the epic, and a 100-member technical crew. The last show was staged in front of the then President, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, on May 1, 2004.