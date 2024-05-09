'Aangan Aapno Kaa' team beats summer heat by hosting mango party on set

Mumbai, May 9 The cast of the family drama 'Aangan Aapno Kaa' enjoyed an impromptu mango party on the sets of the show, which not only provided a welcome break from the sun, but also strengthened the bond between the cast and crew.

The show is currently immersed in intense drama as Pallavi (played by Ayushi Khurana) strategises with the family members to give Pappi Mehra (Ashwin Kaushal), the fraudster who wronged them, a taste of his own medicine.

Just as the intriguing drama unfolds on screen, the actors are facing an equally challenging battle offscreen: combating the relentless summer heat. Kusum (Sonali Naik), who plays Akash (Samar Vermani)’s chachi on the show, came to the rescue by bringing a batch of mangoes from her friend’s farm.

In the mid of filming under the scorching sun, the Sharma and Awasthi family members gathered to escape the heat and share some refreshing moments.

Talking about the experience, Samar said: "As actors, we understand the challenges of shooting outdoor scenes, particularly in this scorching weather. Staying hydrated is crucial to combat the intense heat, so we made sure to drink plenty of fluids. To beat the effects of the heatwave, we hosted an impromptu mango party on set for everyone. Mangoes aren’t just fruits, they're an essential summer delight, bringing happiness and laughter to all who indulge in their delicious taste."

Ayushi said: "Individually, I have a deep affection for mangoes, and it was a delightful surprise when Kusum chachi brought in some incredibly delicious ones. The entire cast and crew enjoyed eating them. During a break in shooting, we all gathered around to enjoy these delectable mangoes together, creating a moment of camaraderie and joy on the set. It was a simple yet memorable experience, sharing laughter and stories while indulging in the sweet flavours of summer."

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB.

