"Aap sare box office record tod doge": Ranveer Singh to Sunny Deol ahead of 'Gadar 2' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : A lot of fun is guaranteed when actor Ranveer Singh is at a party. The sangeet ceremony of Sunny Deol's son Karan literally amped up with Ranveer's presence.

Ranveer attended the pre-wedding function on Friday night with his mother, father and sister. His wife Deepika Padukone gave it a miss.

Several images and videos from the party went viral. In one of the clips, Ranveer is seen sharing a warm hug with Sunny.

Ranveer and his mom can be heard praising Sunny and giving him best wishes for his upcoming film 'Gadar 2'.

"Blockbuster... aap sare box office record tod doge (You will shatter all the box office records)," Ranveer told Sunny at the sangeet ceremony.

Interestingly, Sunny arrived at the function donning his character Tara Singh's look. He was dressed in a grey kurta, patiala salwar, brown blazer and black shoes. He also sported a light brown turban.

He also gave a special performance on his song 'Main Nikkla Gaddi Leke' at the sangeet.

The sangeet had all from Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol to his cousin Abhay Deol in attendance. Karan's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra was also present at the function. The cherry on the cake was his impromptu dance on his song 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'.

Karan is set to tie the knot with his fiance Drisha Acharya on June 18.

