Aaradhya Bachchan moves to Delhi HC against Youtube channel for spreading rumours on her health

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has moved the Delhi High Court against a YouTube channel for spreading fake news about her health. Aaradhya has sought an injunction against such reporting about her as she is a minor. The case will be heard in the High Court today (April 20). The petition reportedly states, 'The defendants' sole motivation is to unlawfully profit from the reputation of the Bachchan family, irrespective of the damage-causing to the plaintiffs and their family members.

The petition reportedly directs the 10 defendants to immediately 'de-list and deactivate all videos.' Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter has reportedly also made Google LLC and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Grievance Cell) as parties in the case. As per reports, the Bachchan family is seeking a direction to ensure that all the access of these 10 defendant is disabled for uploading such content. The petition is filed by the law firm Anand and Naik. They alleged that by uploading such fake news against Aaradhya Bachchan, they have violated her rights and have attempted to tarnish her goodwill and reputation. Not just her name, but they have also exploited the name of the Bachchan family. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007 and welcomed their baby girl, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.