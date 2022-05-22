Aayush Sharma quits Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after creative differences with Salman Khan

Aayush Sharma has opted out of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after the huge success of his last flim Antim. A report by Bollywood Hungama states that Aayush Sharma has quit Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor opted out of the film due to creative differences. "Yes, the team of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali had begun work and shooting for the film. But some issues seem to have crept up between Aayush and SKF.

Following these creative differences, Aayush has decided on opting out of the project altogether," a source told the entertainment portal.The source further added, "Aayush Sharma started shooting for his portions of the film, and even completed a whole day’s worth of shooting. However, certain differences between him and the production house arose which ultimately led to him opting to walk out of the film."Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Dassani and Mezaan are in the list to be approached to replace Aayush Sharma in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release in Salman Khan’s birthday week, which is in December.