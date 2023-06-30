Aayush Sharma wraps up masala action entertainer 'Ruslaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : Actor Aayush Sharma has finished shooting for his upcoming masala action entertainer 'Ruslaan'.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush treated fans with the announcement along with a still from the movie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuG25cKKD_8/

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Gun Aur Guitar Dono neeche rakh diye hain.. it's a wrap of a beautiful journey called #ruslaan .. Cant thank everyone who worked on this movie and helped us cross the finishing line. Very soon will unwrap the world of #ruslaan to all of you."

With two interesting sides of Ruslaan's personality, the film has been generating interest with the tagline 'Gun Bhi Guitar Bhi', representing the rock star side and the power-packed, high-on action side to the character.

Earlier the teaser of the film received a love and appreciation.

Beaming with his innate swag, suave personality and infectious charm, Aayush performed high-octane and stylised action in the short teaser offering a glimpse into the adrenaline rush the film has to offer, shot against the picturesque locations across India and Azerbaijan.

'Ruslaan' also stars debutante Sushrii Mishraa, veteran South star Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malavade.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, the action entertainer stars Aayush Sharma as the lead. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

