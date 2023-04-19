Aayush Sharma's masala action entertainer now titled 'Ruslaan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : Aayush Sharma's upcoming masala action entertainer has been titled 'Ruslaan', which was earlier tentatively called 'AS04'. The makers shared a motion poster for the film now titled 'Ruslaan' on Wednesday.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan stars Aayush Sharma as the lead. Debutant Sushrii Mishraa has been cast opposite him. Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade will also be seen in important roles.

The movie is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri.

Before unveiling the motion poster, Aayush Sharma took to his social media on Tuesday night to share a video hinting at the big reveal of the title. The motion poster unfolds the suave look of Aayush Sharma in and as Ruslaan, and draws attention to the two most important aspects of his character's life- guitar and guns.

Currently in post-production, the film with unmatched swag and stylised action has wrapped its shoot.

Sharing the motion poster, Aayush wrote in the caption, "Naam aur Pehchaan dono RUSLAAN !

Aa raha hu shor machane, ab #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi #AS04isRuslaan"

Actor Varun Sharma shared love and fire emojis on his post.

Aayush unveiled a glimpse of 'AS04' (earlier title) on his birthday (October 26, 2022) which garnered a positive response from his fans.

The film 'Ruslaan' is slated to hit the theatres in 2023.

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain.

Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Mawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from that, Aayush was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

