'Ab main solo raha nahi,' says Sidharth Malhotra as paps ask to pose solo

Mumbai, March 1 Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra had the best response to paparazzi, who asked him to pose solo for the camera.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared a video of the 'Shershaah' actor, who gave a witty reply on being asked to pose solo for the cameras.

When the photographers asked him to pose solo, he said: "Ab main solo raha nahi (I am not solo anymore)."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer last month. On the work front, Sidharth will now be seen in his debut web series, 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He also has film 'Yodha' coming up.

