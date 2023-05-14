Abdu Rozik denies reports of FIR filed against him for ‘playing with a loaded gun

Abdu Rozik who became a household name and created a huge fan base as soon as he entered Bigg Boss 16, has been making headlines since then. Recently, Abdu opened a Burgiir restaurant in Andheri. And at the launch, a viral video went where it was seen Abdu Rozik playing with a pistol. It is being said that the pistol was loaded.

Sharing a long note on Instagram Stories, Abdu said, “I have now sadly had my first bad experience in India. There are some scrupulous media circulating that I am very sad to see. One reporter, who was not even invited to my restaurant launch has decided to defame me and try to sabotage my name and business by spreading lies and false allegations. There was no loaded gun. I would never ever put anyone’s life at harm in any situation. There is no FIR or police complaint against me.”

He added, “I am willing to cooperate with any authority at any time in this matter, but can clarify that I have already approached the police myself voluntarily to ensure they knew I am fully cooperative and willing to assist with any evidence or witness statements if needed to out the truth.” Continuing further he wrote, When you are in the public eye, it is easy to be the target. On a serious note, my fans should not get false information of me, and be misled by a fame-hungry reporter. I also have a family to feed and this is my job but I want halal earnings, I have nothing to hide. Will make sure that the real story and facts are with the professionals who have worked so hard morally to make a good name in the industry. Apart from this one bad experience, I love India. I love the people, the support, the media, and the passion of my fans, I love you all forever. Jai Hindi.”Sharing the note, Abdu wrote on Instagram Stories, “Even a thousand lies become powerless in front of one calm truth.”Abdu recently launched his own restaurant serving burgers. Many celebrities made it to the place to show their love and support for Abdu.