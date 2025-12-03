Abhishek Bachchan Calls Ananya Panday One of His Favourite Young Actors of the Current Generation

bhishek Bachchan recently opened up on his admiration for Ananya Panday at the creative festival IFP (held at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios on November 29–30. Speaking about her with genuine admiration, Abhishek said, “She is one of my fav young actors, she is such a brave girl and her choices are so amazing. God bless you, all the very best. She was born in front of me but she is just absolutely amazing. She’s almost as cool as her dad.” The camaraderie between the two was unmissable, and Ananya — overwhelmed — called Abhishek Bachchan her absolute favourite person.

Abhishek spoke on the second day of IFP, the multi-disciplinary creative festival which was held at Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios between November 29 and November 30. Ananya’s career graph has been on a strong upward rise, with fans and the industry praising the variety and maturity of her recent choices. Each project she takes on feels fresh and completely different from the last. With her upcoming release alongside Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera, excitement is already high and moments like these only add to the love and support coming her way.

Made under the direction of Sameer Vidwans, “Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri", is expected to reach this Christmas on 25th December. The drama will also see Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in significant roles, along with others. For the unaware, Kartik and Ananya previously worked together in the 2019 drama, “Pati Patni Aur Woh", and this is their second professional collaboration after almost 7 years.