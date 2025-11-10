Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali to Join Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi After Bigg Boss 19: Reports

Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali's exit from Bigg Boss 19 house has left fans stunt as according to viewers both of them were playing game as finalist. On 26th October's weekend ka vaar Baseer Alia and Nehal Chudasama got evicted in double eviction. This Sunday, Abhishek Bajaj who was strong contender for finalist, unexpectedly got evicted from the house. Many people are calling this eviction as unfair.

Post eviction there are rumours that Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali has been approached for Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. As per the BBInsiderHQ reports, Abhishek Bajaj and former contestant Baseer Ali have received offers for the next season of Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

According to a Twitter handle, @BBInsiderHQ, Abhishek Bajaj and former contestant Baseer Ali have received offers for the next season of Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Their popularity and surprising elimination captivated viewers, and reports suggest Colors may offer them a new show. Fans felt Abhishek and Baseer deserved to be Bigg Boss 19 finalists.

This week's nominations included Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, and Farhana Bhatt. Salman Khan announced Gaurav and Farhana were safe, leaving Praneet More to decide between Abhishek, Neelam, and Ashnoor, a power granted to him by Salman. Praneet saved Ashnoor Kaur, resulting in Abhishek and Neelam's eviction. This decision upset Abhishek's fans and some housemates, and Praneet was visibly emotional due to the difficult choice. Abhishek Bajaj is rumored to be appearing on another reality show.