Abhishek Banerjee says his mom didn't like him as Hathoda Tyagi

Mumbai, May 30 Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who received a lot of positive response for his role of Hathoda Tyagi in the hit streaming series ‘Paatal Lok, has shared that his mother didnt like him in the role and he considers it as an appreciation for playing the role convincingly.

In the series, Abhishek's Hathoda Tyagi, who doesn't speak much, is known for murdering people in cold blood with a hammer.

Talking about it, Abhishek Banerjee said, "My mom didn't like my role as Hathoda Tyagi in ‘Pataal Lok'. She said "kya hain ye" (what's this)? "Hathoda mein tum kya kar rahe ho" (What are you doing in the role of Hathoda)? But she loved my role in ‘Bhediya'".

He also spoke about how his perception about memes have changed. He mentioned, "At first I used to think memes are just for fun, but when Hathoda Tyagi memes got viral, I understood that it meant respect."

