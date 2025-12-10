Abhishek Sharrma Opens Up On Dev's Angry Avatar In Vasudha's Upcoming Track, 'His Anger Comes From Frustration'

Abhishek Sharrma has been winning hearts with his powerful performance as Dev in the hit Zee TV show Vasudha. From his emotional depth to his intense screen presence, Abhishek’s journey on television has been inspiring. He has successfully brought Dev’s pain, struggles, and strength to life, making the character one of the most loved parts of the show. Over time, he has grown as an actor and carved a strong place for himself with his honest and relatable portrayal.

Now, Abhishek has shared exciting details about the upcoming track of Vasudha and the intense “angry avatar” of his character Dev. Talking about Dev’s sudden anger, the actor explained that it is not just rage, but deep frustration. “The anger is actually Dev’s frustration. When the manager becomes too rude, Dev ends up slapping him. Dev is just Dev – he cannot watch someone being treated wrongly, so how can he tolerate being treated himself wrongly right.” he said in his statement.

Abhishek further shared that sometimes Dev’s anger comes out without warning, but that does not change the fact that he is a responsible person. “Sometimes his anger just comes out, but work is also important because earning money is necessary. So Dev keeps doing his job,” he added. Speaking about the upcoming episodes, Abhishek revealed that Dev will be seen in a busy delivery phase. “Dev will be called again for a delivery. And Dev is happy because the more deliveries he completes, the more money he will earn, the more groceries will come into the house, and the coming days can become a little better,” he shared. According to Abhishek, Dev will be travelling to different places for multiple delivery orders. At the same time, Vasu will be desperately trying to find him. This will lead to a dramatic “hit-and-miss” situation on the show. The twist is that something serious will happen at home, and Dev will be completely unaware of it while he is busy working.

With this upcoming high-voltage track, Abhishek Sharma’s fans can expect strong emotions, drama, and intense performances, making the next episodes of Vasudha more exciting than ever.