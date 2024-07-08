Abir Chatterjee looks fierce in his cop avatar in 'Bohurupi' first look

Mumbai, July 8 The first look of Bengali actor Abir Chatterjee from the upcoming film 'Bohurupi' was unveiled on Monday.

In the poster, the actor can be seen in the avatar of a cop who fires a gun and engages in a chase. 'Bohurupi' is directed by the director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

Talking about the film, Abir Chatterjee said, “Working with Windows feels like returning home; it's always a pleasure to collaborate with Shibu Da & Nandita Di. 'Bohurupi' presents many challenges being based on a true story.”

He added, “When movies draw from real-life events, there's a greater responsibility to portray the characters as accurately as possible on the big screen. I'm eagerly looking forward to 'Bohurupi' this Pujo season. This is just the first glimpse; there's much more in store. I hope the audience shows the same love they did for 'Rakhtabeej'.”

Produced by Windows Production House, 'Bohurupi' is set to release on Pujo.

Meanwhile, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee also have ‘Aamar Boss’ up for release. The film marks the return of veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar’s return to Bengali cinema. The film, which was initially slated to release in June this year, will now be released around Christmas this year.

