Actor and director Tapori Satya passes away due to kidney failure at 45

Sandalwood actor and director Tapori Satya who has acted in over 30 films is no more. He was under medical treatment following kidney failure. He leaves behind a wife, mother and three daughters. He was 45.Tapori Satya was seen as an antagonist in Nanda Love Nanditha which marked the debut of Yogi as a lead actor. He was seen in the supporting role in most of his films. He had also directed a movie called Mela. He was preparing to director another movie and even he had begun the process of auditions. His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at his residence in Banashankari.

Satya was the sole bread winner of the family. Speaking to a television news channel. Satya’s mother Rukamma said, “Satya was in the hospital for a week in ICU. He was always dedicated to films. Satya promised that he would look after me and family, his demise has left us in a state of shock.”