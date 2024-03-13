Actor Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra blessed with baby girl Tara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 : Good news! Actor Anshuman Jha has welcomed his first child with wife Sierra Winters.

The couple welcomed the baby girl on March 10 in the United States.

Anshuman and Sierra have named their little angel as 'Tara Jha Winters'.

Anshuman shared this news on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "I am grateful for the night, for it brought us our star. Tara."

Expressing his gratitude, Anshuman shared, "I am really grateful that Sierra and 'Tara' are both healthy & safe. And we feel truly blessed to have an angel. I have been raised by my mother, my elder sister is the reason why I could pursue acting and I have always had a lot of female influence in my life through my cousin sisters as well. So in a way, I am matriarchal. In the US, it is legal to find out if it is a girl or boy but we intentionally didn't find out because we wanted to have a surprise. And we are thrilled to have our daughter. Sierra's mom and dad are here and I believe grandparents are a blessing for a child. Sierra came up with the name, Tara & I loved it." The couple have kept both surnames; so their daughter will be known as 'Tara Jha Winters'."

In addition to their joyous news, the couple have made a conscious decision not to share photos of their daughter in the initial phase of her life, citing their conservative approach towards their baby's privacy. S

On this, Anshuman said, 'Some things don't need to be shared. In a world that is obsessed with counting likes, followers - I count my blessings and keep it private'

Anshuman and Sierra tied the knot in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anshuman will be coming up with ''Hari-Om'. In the film, veteran singer Asha Bhosle lent her voice to one of the songs.

Sharing more details about the track, Anshuman said, "It's surreal to have met Asha Ji. So grateful that she has sung 'Zindagi Tu Chupi Hai Kahan' in her inimitable style. She also loved the Lakadbaggha trailer and told me she had met Bruce Lee in 1971 which made the meeting even more special. I asked her what he was like and she very kindly shared."

"The track is called 'Zindagi Tu Chupi Hai Kahan', it's a feel good, slice of life track which is filmed of the journey which the father (Raghuvir Yadav as Hari) and the son (Anshuman Jha as Om) take through Varanasi," he added.

More details regarding the film are awaited.

