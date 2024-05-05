Actor Bernard Hill Of Titanic Fame Dies At 79

Hollywood veteran actor Bernard Hill who is best known for his portrayal of Captain Edward John Smith in the 1997 film Titanic has died at the age of 79. His co-star, Barbara Dickson who had worked with Bernard Hill in a film announced the sad news on social media. A statement from his family is expected soon.

Barbara Dickson took to X(formerly called Twitter), shared a post and wrote in the caption, "It’s with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John Paul George Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell's marvellous show 1974-1975. A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x #bernardhill".

Hill's portrayal of King Theoden, the troubled yet resolute ruler of Rohan in 'The Lord of the Rings', left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide. He also delivered a stoic performance as Captain Edward Smith, the doomed leader of the RMS Titanic, in James Cameron's Oscar-winning disaster film.

Hill's career spanned over five decades, encompassing a wide range of stage, television, and film roles. He was the only actor to have appeared in two films that won a record-breaking eleven Academy Awards – 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' and 'Titanic.