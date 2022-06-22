Actor Dignath suffers serious spine injury during workout, airlifted to Bengaluru to treatment

Kannada actor Dignath was performing a backflip as part of his workout routine when he landed incorrectly and suffered injuries to his neck and spinal cord.The actor was reported to be holidaying with family when the unfortunate accident happened. He was first rushed to a hospital in Goa where he was kept under observation. Afterward, he was airlifted to Bengaluru and is undergoing treatment at the moment. The hospital in Bengaluru confirmed Dignath's admission for medical care after he sustained the injuries while doing a backflip.

"Mr Diganth arrived at Manipal Hospital, Old airport road, Bangalore at 4:30 pm. He is admitted under Dr Vidyadhara S, HOD & Consultant Spine Surgeon and is being evaluated for his present status. He had sustained a sports injury in Goa two days back and was being treated at Manipal Hospital, Goa prior to this. His investigations are being carried out and the results are awaited," Manipal Hospital said in a statement. Earlier, the actor suffered an injury to his right eye during the shoot of the Hindi film, Ticket to Bollywood in 2017. In the incident, his cornea was damaged when a stilleto hit him on the sets of the film. Dignath made his acting debut in 2006. he has since then featured in over 30 films. His popular movies as the leading actor are Pancharangi and Galipata. He has also made cameo appearance in Mangaru Male. Dignath is currently awaiting the release of the Gaalipata 2, which is set to hit theatres on August 12.

