Actor Dileep moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail in fresh case

Kochi, Jan 10 Beleaguered actor Dileep on Monday moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a new case registered by the police probe team investigating the actress abduction case, in which he is an accused.

Last week, the police had registered a non-bailable case against Dileep, his brother Anoop, his brother-in-law Sooraj and other family members.

The case was registered following a revelation by a close friend of the actor and Malayalam movie director Balachandra Kumar.

In his plea, Dileep said all the revelations are "baseless" and that he has done no wrong.

Kumar, who recently fell out with Dileep, had told the police that the actor is in possession of a few clips of the female actor who was sexually assaulted.

On Sunday, Deputy SP of Kerala Police Biju Paulose who was the investigating officer, lodged a complaint with the Kerala police stating that Kumar has deposed that Dileep, while watching a YouTube video at his home remarked that he would do away with the investigating officer as well as other four officers who were responsible for arresting him.

The probe team has now sought permission to interrogate Pulsar Suni, the prime accused who led the kidnapping of the actress, while Kumar has been asked to appear before a magistrate to record his statement, following the revelations that he has now made.

Dileep was arrested in 2017 and lodged in prison in a case related to a gang sexually assaulting a front-line heroine of South Indian movies and filming the scenes.

After two months in jail, he was released on bail and the trial in the case is on, when the fresh revelation has come.

