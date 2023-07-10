Actor Jeffrey Carlson passes away at 48

The actor in All My Children, who played the role of Joe, has died at the age of 48. He was known and appreciated for his transgender role in the series. Actress Susan Hart shared on her Facebook page on July 7th that Jeffrey Carlson is no more. She wrote, "For those who haven't received the news yet, I'm very sorry to share that Jeffrey has passed away." She stated that she wanted to be respectful of the family's privacy and not break the news anytime sooner, but she still couldn't process the entire situation regarding the actor's demise.

The actor's rep was asked for details on the same but did not give any immediate response on Sunday. Jeffrey was the heart and soul of the TV and Broadway worlds. "Adding that he first saw the actor in Lee Blessing's Thief River," Feldman wrote. The actor first made his debut on "All My Children" in 2006. He later went on to return with the role of 'Zoe, but initially, during his debut in 2006, he came in as a British rockstar named Zarf. No details regarding the cause of his death have been given out yet, and people are waiting for an answer to how their Broadway icon and living legend died. The 48-year-old actor was highly admired and appreciated by the transgender community.