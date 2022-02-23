Actor Karthi thanks director Ameer as 'Paruthiveeran' completes 15 years

Chennai, Feb 23 Actor Karthi, who also happens to be the younger brother of actor Suriya, on Wednesday thanked Ameer, director of his first film 'Paruthiveeran', on the occasion of the film completing 15 years.

The actor, who has gone on to emerge as one of the bankable stars in the Tamil film industry in the last 15 years, posted a note of gratitude on his Twitter timeline.

In the post, the actor said, "Fifteen golden years since 'Paruthiveeran'. I feel blessed to have started my acting career with that film. Every move of mine was designed and tutored by Ameer sir and all the credit goes to him.

"Of the many lessons learnt, I still treasure the way he taught me to immerse myself and enjoy the work that I do. Thanks to Ameer sir, Gnanavel , anna , my dear fans and the media for ushering me into this beautiful path."

The film, which went on to become a roaring success at the box-office, also won two National Awards, one each for actress Priyamani and editor Raja Mohammad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor