Actor Kim Mi Soo of Snowdrop fame passes away at 31

Actress Kim Mi Soo, who plays a supporting role in the Korean drama 'Snowdrop', has passed away at the age of 31.On January 5, news broke on Osen, that the actress has passed away. However, the cause of her death has not yet been revealed. Her funeral service will be held at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Home. Shortly after the news broke, her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the report and also asked fans and the media to refrain from spreading rumours and speculative reports.

"We are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Kim Mi Soo suddenly passed away on January 5. The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news," the statement read.It went on to add, "We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumours or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased. As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private. Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased. "Kim Mi Soo played the role of Yeo Jung Min in 'Snowdrop'. Her character is one of Eun Young Ro‘s (played by BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo) dormmates. Although the series is still airing, filming of the same was wrapped up as it was a pre-produced drama. Meanwhile, the late actor is known for many prominent k-dramas including Hi Bye Mama, The School Nurse Files, and Yumi’s Cells.