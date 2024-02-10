Actor Mithun Chakraborty Hospitalized Following Complaints of Chest Pain

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been hospitalized in Kolkata after his health suddenly deteriorated on Saturday morning. He was experiencing chest pain and discomfort, prompting his immediate admission to a private hospital for treatment.

Chakraborty is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. However, details about his current medical status remain unavailable. The Padma Bhushan awardee has enjoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry, spanning over five decades. He has starred in numerous films in Hindi, Bengali, and other languages, and is widely recognized for his dancing skills and versatile acting.

In a video message last month, the 73-year-old actor, who made his acting debut in Mrinal Sen's Mrigaya, and has had a career spanning about five decades, said, "After a lot of struggle and hard work, I have finally received such an honour. It is a feeling I can't express. I am dedicating this to all my fans in India and abroad, who have given me unconditional love.