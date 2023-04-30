Actor Nandish Sandhu’s Brother Onkar Passes Away Due To Cancer

Uttaran actor Nandish Sandhu recently took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post after his brother Onkar Singh's untimely demise. Reportedly, Onkar Singh Sandhu died on April 28 after battling with cancer for a long time. His funeral was held in the presence of his friends and family.

Sharing a photo of Onkar on Instagram, Nandish wrote, "This is how you will always be remembered meri jaan. Smiling, spreading joy, touching lives and a true fighter. See you on the other side Chote. You’ve taught us all how to fight right till the end and that too smiling. I promise to celebrate you every single day of my life. R.I.P. Onkar Singh Sandhu #rip #brother #fighter." In the photo, Onkar wore a black T-shirt with a denim jacket and jeans. He can be seen looking away in the distance and smiling. Recently seen as a pivotal character named Jamshed Khan in the Prime Video series Jubilee, Nandish is known for his breakthrough role as Veer on the TV series Uttaran from 2009 to 2012. He also acted in the TV series Phir Subah Hogi (2012), Beintehaa (2013), as well as the web series Grahan (2021) and Undekhi (2022).