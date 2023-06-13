Actor, producer Dr Shiva Rajkumar, wife meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13 : Actor, producer and TV presenter Dr Shiva Rajkumar and his wife Geetha Shivarajkumar met the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah. Minister Madhu Bangarappa also arrived at the Chief Minister's residence along with Shiva Rajkumar.

The popular actor in Kannada cinema made his on-screen debut as a child artist with 'Sri Srinivasa Kalyana' in 1974. Later, he starred in 'Anand' in 1986, which was a major hit. After that, he was seen in movies such as 'Ratha Sapthami' and 'Manamecchida Hudugi', 'Samyuktha', 'Vikram', 'Ranaranga' and 'Aasegobba Meesegobba'.

Shiva achieved further critical and commercial success for his films in the 1990s, including his performances in the cult gangster-drama film 'Om'. He also worked in films like romantic dramas 'Janumada Jodi' and 'Nammoora Mandara Hoove' or the action flick, 'Simhada Mari', the biographical drama 'Bhoomi Thayiya Chochchala Maga' and 'A. K. 47', and many more.

Many of his projects are lined up including the Tamil film 'Captain Miller' starring Dhanush in the title role. Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan and John Kokken will also be seen playing prominent roles. He will also be seen in the movie 'Bhairathi Ranagal'. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Devaraj, Madhu Guruswamy, Vasishta Simha, and Babu Hirannaiah are all part of the Narthan's film.

