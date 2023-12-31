Actor Ranvir Shorey apologizes for opposing Ram Mandir in past

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who once upon a time was against the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has now apologised for making such comments and congratulated those who fought for the Mandir.The actor penned a note and said, "I was one of the many Hindus who were willing to sacrifice the temple at #Ayodhya, and have a monument or hospital in its place, just so we can end this long standing conflict between the communities. Today I feel ashamed that I was willing to sacrifice righteousness at the altar of peace. Ashamed that I didn’t stand up for maryada purushottam Shri Ram and his values."



He further congratulated everyone who fought this battle. He added, "My heartfelt congratulations and felicitations to everyone who fought this long and hard battle for truth and justice. I pray to Lord Ram for forgiveness and satbuddhi for the future. I pray that Dharma prevails in this great land of ours for eternity, and brings with it a lasting peace and prosperity for all the people of #India. Jai Shri Ram.

The ceremony scheduled for 22 January will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. It is expected to be attended by hundreds of officials including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Lord Ram at the grand temple on January 22.Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.On the 22nd of January, 2024 one of the three idols being made from two stones brought in from Karnataka and One from Rajasthan will be placed in the sanctorum of the grand temple. The best idol from three stones will be selected in the first week of January for the consecration ceremony. Meanwhile, BJP has decided to run a campaign for Ram Mandir celebrations starting January 1, in which BJP workers will go door to door in all the villages across the country and encourage ten crore families to participate in Diya Lightning programs for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.