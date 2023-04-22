Actor Sudhanshu Pandey: Outsiders are not really welcomed the way they should be

Mumbai, April 22 Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who is currently seen in the show 'Anupamaa', talked about the scope for newcomers in the entertainment industry and especially Bollywood.

He also added that big celebrities could come forward and make certain major changes in the film industry.

"I think especially actors such as Priyanka Chopra and A.R. Rahman, who have both achieved big on the international platform, can speak up about Bollywood. They can expose the kind of pressure and bullying that happens in Bollywood, it is definitely very encouraging and people like them can really make a difference. I am hoping that people like them speak up more."

He added that with certain efforts, there can be major changes in the industry.

"This could lead to a different environment, a change in environment. And obviously, it could be very reassuring for the youngsters, who come here and get locked out, because there are certain people in the industry who don't let anybody in from outside. I think breaking the shackles is very important and letting more talent from across the country into the industry is essential," he added.

Sudhanshu did both films and TV shows including 'Khiladi 420', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Singham', 'Murder 2', and many more. He was also part of daily soaps such as 'Kanyadaan', 'Ye Meri Life Hai', 'Siyaasat', and many more.

He shared that getting a break in Bollywood is tough.

