Actor Taha Shah Badussha makes his singing debut with 'Vande Matram'

Mumbai, Aug 11 Actor Taha Shah Badussha has made his singing debut with patriotic song 'Vande Matram'. Joining him are singers Roshan Guulrez, Rahul Babbar and Pratikhyaa.

He says: "Last couple of years have been tough for the entire world on account of the pandemic and our own India. As a nation, we fought it, are still continuing to, and are emerging stronger by the day."

"We wanted to dedicate something small from our end considering this year coincides with Amrit Mahotsav. Couldn't think of a better way to say thank you India in its 75th year as an Independent and Proud Nation. Jai Hind"

The 'Luv Ka The End' actor reveals how he prepared himself for his debut project as a singer: "I have been training for a couple of years now and like I said there could be no better way to start my journey as a singer than with a song dedicated to the country that has given me so much."

"It was a gradual, conscious decision to get behind the mic. All I was waiting for were lyrics and a composition that would mean something more than the songs I have been part of. What is bigger than Vande Matram," he concludes.

The lyrics are written by Ddhanraj Ssawant and composed by Abhilash Avadhani. The song is out now on YouTube.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor