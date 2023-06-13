Actor Treat Williams dies at 71 in a road accident

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 13, 2023 05:14 PM

ir="ltr">Actor Treat Williams, who starred in the film musical Hair and the US television series Everwood, died in a road accident aged 71.Williams was thrown from his motorbike in Vermont on Monday after being hit by an SUV turning left, police said.He was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries, but pronounced dead on arrival.

The actor recorded over 130 screen credits in a career that spanned almost 50 years. Williams rose to prominence with his breakout role as George Berger in the 1979 film adaptation of the Broadway musical Hair. The success of this performance led to further critical acclaim and notable roles in films such as Prince of the City and The Eagle Has Landed. However, it was his portrayal of Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown in the beloved series Everwood that solidified his place in the hearts of audiences worldwide.