Urvashi Rautela plants a kiss on Deepika's cheeks and her reaction is priceless

Actor Urvashi Rautela and Deepika Padukone came face to face on their recent flight from Dubai to Mumbai, and what happened next was the sharing of hugs and kisses. In the photo, Deepika sat on her seat with a pillow on her lap while Urvashi stood next to her, Urvashi is seen holding her face as she plants a kiss on her cheeks. Deepika’s reaction to the kiss was very warm as she closed her eyes and had a wide smile on her face.

Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai from Dubai on Wednesday. Netizens loved her airport look and tagged her as ‘perfect’. One of the fans wrote, “Her airport looks are unbeatable,” while another fan commented, “Her styling is on point.” Yet another fan wrote “She is such a classy woman.” On the work front Deepika will be next seen in action-packed avatars in the films Pathaan and Fighter. In Pathaan, she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. In Fighter, she will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.