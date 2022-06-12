Actor Vemal showers praises on the unit of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Don'

Chennai, June 12 Actor Vemal on Sunday showered praises on the unit of the recently released Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Don', saying that the film was a good entertainer.

Taking to Twitter, the usually reticient actor wrote in Tamil that he had watched the film only on Saturday on Netflix and that he found it to be a good entertainer.

"I am happy that this film has turned out to be yet another successful venture for my younger brother Sivakarthikeyan. S J Suryah, who played a character that started off looking like a villain before turning into a responsible teacher, was lovely.

"My wishes to elder brother Samudrakani, actor Soori, music director Anirudh, actor Bala Saravanan and cinematographer Bhaskaran and entire crew of the film.

"Really special that director Cibi Chakravarthi's first film itself has emerged a winner."

The film, which hit screens on May 13, began streaming on Netflix on June 10 this year.

