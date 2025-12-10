Actor Venkatesh's film with director Trivikram titled 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47'

Hyderabad, Dec 10 The makers of director Trivikram's eagerly awaited entertainer, featuring one of Telugu cinema's top stars Venkatesh in the lead, on Wednesday announced the title of the film as 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47' and released its first look poster as well.

Taking to its X timeline, Haarika and Haasine Creations, the production house producing this film, shared the title poster and wrote, "The title. The vibe. The excitement. ALL LOADED! Presenting the Title & First Look of '𝐀𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐊𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐦 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐍𝐨: 𝟒𝟕 - 𝐀𝐊 𝟒𝟕'. #AK47 | #AadarshaKutumbam | #Venky77 | #VenkateshXTrivikram Shoot kicks off today… arriving BIG this Summer 2026 Worldwide! Victory @VenkyMama #Trivikram @SrinidhiShetty7 #SRadhaKrishna @haarikahassine."

The title poster released by the makers shows Venkatesh standing in the middle of the road, with a smile on his face. He seems to be holding a leather bag in his left hand with his right hand raised.

The makers have disclosed that the film will hit screens in the summer of 2026.

It may be recalled that while the film's inaugural pooja had taken place in August this year, shooting for the film will officially begin only on Wednesday.

The film, which was being tentatively referred to as #Venky77 until now, has triggered huge expectations as actor Venkatesh, whose most recent release 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' was a blockbuster, has joined hands with one of his favourite directors Trivikram.

This is the first time that Trivikram will be directing a film featuring actor Venkatesh in the lead. Although Trivikram has not directed a film with Venkatesh prior to this project, he has worked as a writer with actor Venkatesh.

In fact, Trivikram had penned the story and dialogues for the superhit film 'Nuvvu Naaku Nachav', which was directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar and which featured Venkatesh and Aarthi Agarwal in the lead. The film also marked Aarthi Agarwal's debut in Telugu cinema.

--IANS

mkr/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor