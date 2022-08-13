Actor Vikram makes Twitter at 56

Months after suffering heart scare, superstar Vikram has made his much awaited debut on Twitter. While making his debut on the social media platform last evening, the Ponniyin Selvan: I actor shared a video."It's me Chiyaan Vikram. It's really me. Don't be confused, I'm not in disguise, This is my new look for my next film with Pa. Ranjith" said Chiyaan Vikram in his first video tweet. He later added, "I was told that Twitter allows me to stay connected with my fans and keep them informed about my films and much more. That definitely convinced me. But I'm late, by almost 15 years."

Soon after fans noticed that their favourite star is on Twitter, they welcomed him with great love. With so many tweets pouring in, 'Welcome to Twitter' took to trend on the microblogging site. Apart from personal tweets being made to welcome the talent, netizens also actively commented and retweeted the initial video shared by Chiyaan Vikram. The verified account Twitter India too replied and welcomed C. Vikram's entry. On the work font, Vikram was last seen in Karthik Subburaj’s Mahaan, wherein he shared the screen with his son Dhruv Vikram. The actor is now gearing up to release his two upcoming films, made under the direction of Mani Ratnam and Demonte Colony fame R. Ajay Gnanamuthu.