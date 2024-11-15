Actor Vikrant Massey Responds to Comparison with Shah Rukh Khan: "It's Unfair, But I'm Honored"

Actor Vikrant Massey became an overnight sensation with his film 12th Fail, marking a significant milestone in his career. His journey from TV to Bollywood has been remarkable, with notable roles, including his appearance in the popular TV series Balika Vadhu. Vikrant also shared the screen with Ranveer Singh in Lootera, but it was 12th Fail that propelled him to the peak of his success. Recently, a fan compared him to Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, prompting Vikrant to respond thoughtfully.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vikrant expressed his gratitude but also clarified that such comparisons were unfair. He said, “This is a big thing for me. If anyone is listening to this, I want to thank them personally. But this is a big thing. It feels good to hear this. But Shah Rukh has been working in the industry for 35 years, and I have been in it for 10-12 years now. It is unfair to compare me with him. But I really feel very honored.”

Shah Rukh Khan, like Vikrant, began his career on television and was an outsider in the industry. His TV serial Fauji gained popularity before he made his film debut with Deewana. Vikrant Massey’s recent project, The Sabarmati Report, has also been well-received, with his performance drawing high praise.