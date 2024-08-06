Actor Yash visits pilgrimage centres in coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru, Aug 6 'Superstar' Yash, widely known for his performances in the KGF franchise, visited Hindu pilgrimage centres in Ujire and Dharmasthala in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday with his family.

Yash donned a simple shirt and a dhoti, complemented by a new hairstyle for his upcoming movie 'Toxic'.

The simplicity of Yash and his family won the hearts of many as the actor readily obliged requests of devotees and security personnel at the temples for selfies and photos.

In a video, Yash can be seen instructing one of his bodyguards not to behave harshly or push people aside when they rush to him for pictures.

Yash, along with his family, shared a meal (prasadam) with other devotees at the Annapoorna dining hall in the Dharmasthala temple, displaying no airs about his celebrity status.

The actor visited the Surya Shri Sadashiva Rudra Temple in Ujire, Belthangady taluk, with his wife, actress Radhika Pandit, and offered prayers. Sources close to him revealed that the Yash family fulfilled their vow at the temple.

The couple, accompanied by producer of 'Toxic' Venkat K. Narayana, later visited the famous Dharmasthala Sri Manjunatha temple and offered special prayers. Despite the rain, Yash’s fans gathered in large numbers near the temples.

Yash's wife Radhika wore a simple red churidar.

Yash performed 'pradakshina' (circumambulation) of the temple while holding his son, Yatharv. Videos of their visit have gone viral on social media, and the actor is receiving appreciation from all corners.

The highly-anticipated 'Toxic', directed by Geethu Mohandas, is being produced by Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Sources have confirmed that the superstar will begin shooting for the movie in Karnataka soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor