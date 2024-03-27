Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari Get Married in Intimate Ceremony at Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple: Reports

Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari reportedly married today at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Srirangapur, Wanaparthy district, Telangana. As per a TV9 Telugu report, the wedding took place in the presence of friends and families of the couple. Their rumored romance gained more attention after being spotted together at various occasions, fueling the ongoing rumors about their relationship status. The alleged relationship between Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth reportedly initiated during their collaboration on the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. Since then, sightings of the pair together at various events and their references to each other as 'partners' have continued to fuel the rumors. Also Read:

Siddharth has finally found love after many unsuccessful relationships. Known as the 'Chocolate Boy’ of Tamil Cinema, Siddharth’s alleged romantic relationships with Soha Ali Khan, Shruti Haasan, and Samantha were quite in the public eye. Earlier, Siddharth was married to a girl named Meghna in 2003. They got separated in 2006 and got divorced in 2007. On the other hand, this is also Aditi's second marriage, she was married to actor, Satyadeep Mishra, of No One Killed Jessica fame. She got married to him when she was just 21. However, she accepted her marital status years after and revealed that they are now separated during an interview in 2013. In an interview with The Times of India, Aditi said, “Yes, I got married at 21 to Satyadeep, who was a civil servant and lawyer and gave it up to become an actor.” Further adding about their separation, she said, “It broke my heart when we separated, but only the name of the relationship collapsed as we are friends and are still close.”Aditi Rao Hydari comes from a royal background. Her parents belong to the nobility of erstwhile Hyderabad state and she is the great-granddaughter of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, the former Prime Minister of Hyderabad province. Aditi’s ex-husband, Satyadeep Misra married fashion designer Masaba Gupta on January 27, 2023.



