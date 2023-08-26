Actress Adah Sharma buys Sushant Singh Rajput's flat in Bandra West

Adah Sharma revels in the success of "The Kerala Story," emerging as 2023's fifth highest-grossing Hindi film. The film gained her wide recognition. Latest reports reveal that the actress has purchased Sushant Singh Rajput's flat in Mumbai's Bandra locality.

Recalling, Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic passing on June 30, 2020, by suicide in his Bandra residence. Reportedly, the late actor had been paying Rs4.5 lakh per month for the two-storey property, which he rented in December 2019. The double-storey apartment covers an area of 3,600 square feet and was shared by Sushant with his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, during the COVID-19 lockdown