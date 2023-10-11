Actress Jasmin Bhasin hospitalised in Mumbai after holiday trip with Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14' fame actress Jasmin Bhasin recently went on a trip to Karjat with her boyfriend Aly Goni and friends. Days after that, the actress shared an update with her fans that she is hospitalised. Jasmin has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai due to stomach infection. Aly also took to his Instagram stories to share Jasmin's health update. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni had been dating since they were a part of Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin was a part of the reality show from the very start, and Aly entered later as a wild card. The two were best friends before, but love blossomed inside the house. Last year, rumours of the two actors planning to tie the knot soon also made headlines.

However, Jasmin later quashed those rumours and said she’ll inform all if something like that is to happen.“Honestly, we don’t discuss marriage, we only discuss work and at this stage of our careers, work is a priority for both of us. When marriage has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are concentrating on our work. I am not thinking of marriage for the next four-five years,” she told E-Times.Jasmin Bhasin has worked in several successful television shows including Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin 4 among others. Besides Bigg Boss, Jasmin also participated in the action reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. She made her debut in the Punjabi film industry in 2022 with the movie Honeymoon, co-starring alongside Gippy Grewal.



