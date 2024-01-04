Actress Neha Pendse's Mumbai Home Robbed, Jewellery Worth 6 Lakhs Stolen

Actress Neha Pendse's Mumbai home has been robbed. According to reports, jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh has been reported stolen from actress Neha Pendse's residence, and an FIR has been lodged by her husband's driver. According to Ratnesh Jha (47), the driver employed by Neha Pendse's husband, Shardul Singh Bayas (47), the theft occurred in their flat on the 23rd floor of Areto Building in Bandra West.

Solanki, responsible for various household tasks, resides on the premises along with other house servants. On the day of the incident, Bayas, preparing to go out, discovered the missing jewellery from the cupboard. Despite inquiring with all the household servants, no one had any knowledge of the missing items. At the time, Solanki was not at home, and when contacted, claimed to be at his aunt's place in Colaba.

Upon further questioning, Solanki insisted that he had left the jewellery in its designated place. However, when Bayas searched for it, the jewellery was nowhere to be found. Growing suspicious of Solanki, Bayas requested him to return home promptly, but Solanki delayed his return, raising further concerns.Bayas's driver, Jha, filed a complaint with the Bandra Police, bringing attention to Solanki as a potential suspect. While the police have arrested Solanki in connection with the case, the stolen jewellery has yet to be recovered.

She has appeared in films in the Hindi film industry, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam as well as Kannada. Neha is also prominently known for her work in the Marathi industry. She is best known for her role as Sanjana Hiteshi on the Life OK television series May I Come In Madam? She received appreciation for her portrayal in the Marathi drama film June for which she received a Filmfare Award Marathi for Best Actress. In 2018 Neha participated in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 12.