Actress Payal Ghosh shares unfinished suicide note, threatens to expose big names

Payal Ghosh is back in the news. The controversial actress who once came up with ‘me too’ allegation against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently shared a snapshot of what it seems to be a hand-written suicide note on social media. In the note, she threatened to expose the names of the people who would be responsible for her death. However, as we see in the picture it looks like an unfinished suicide note. Her Instagram post went viral within moments and left her followers baffled about what exactly happened. Incidentally, Payal often takes to her social media handles to address mental health issues.

The message in the note read, “This is me, Payal Ghosh. If I die by suicide or heart attack, people who will be responsible for that are.” While several followers were worried about her there were others who slammed her for trying to get cheap publicity. However, many advised her to seek medical advice and assistance if the situation is getting worse.

Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap and filed a police complaint for sexually harassing her at Yari Road in Versova, Mumbai in 2013.Kashyap dismissed the allegations as baseless, calling it an attempt to silence him from criticising the government. On 1 October, Mumbai police called Kashyap for questioning about the case. He denied the allegations and provided documents as evidence to prove that he was filming in Sri Lanka at the time, when Ghosh alleged the incident in Mumbai had taken place. In October actor Richa Chadha filed defamation suit in Bombay High Court against Payal Ghosh seeking ₹1.1 Crore damages for attempting to unnecessarily drag Chadha's name into Ghosh's allegation against Kashyap. After Payal Ghosh gave an un-conditional apology to Richa Chadha for her defamatory remarks, Bombay HC recorded the settlement of the case.