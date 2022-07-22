Actress Shonka Dukureh found dead in her apartment

Actor Shonka Dukureh, who recently appeared as Big Mama Thornton in Austin Butler-starrer Elvis, passed away at the age of 44. The actor was found dead in the bedroom of her apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, with cops confirming that there was no foul play involved. According to The Tennessean, Shonka Dukureh was found unresponsive by one of her children, who then rushed to a neighbour for help.

The exact cause of death hasn't been determined as of yet. Apart from her stint in Elvis, Shonka was also known by many Doja Cat fans as she appeared as Big Mama Thornton in the singer's Vegas music video. Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted his condolences to Dukureh's family, saying that she had graduated from Fisk University in the city that she had called home for many years.The actor, who shared the stage at Coachella this year with Doja Cat, graduated with a bachelor's degree in theatre.

