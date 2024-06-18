Actress Taapsee Pannu Reveals How Preity Zinta Indirectly Opened Bollywood Doors for Her

Actress Taapsee Pannu who made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film 'Jhummandi Naadam' and the Hindi film 'Chashme Baddoor' revealed that her entry into the Bollywood industry was influenced by her resemblance to Preity Zinta. During an appearance on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's debut talk show, she shared how she has strived to uphold the reputation of the 'Veer-Zaara' star ever since. Reflecting on her journey on 'Dhawan Karenge,'

Taapsee mentioned how she started receiving offers in Telugu and Tamil cinema while pursuing her engineering degree. "Many people saw me as a new version of Preity Zinta, which led to opportunities in Bollywood. She exudes a positive energy, a quality you would know well having interacted with her more than I have. My exposure to her has been through television or the silver screen," she expressed.

Taapsee emphasized, "I believe Preity Zinta represents someone who is lively yet intelligent. I felt the need to match that image which served as the basis for my entry into the industry because of her influence. Thus, I always endeavored to emulate her." Taapsee marked her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Jhummandi Naadam' in 2010, followed by the Hindi movie 'Chashme Baddoor'. Her performance as an undercover agent in Akshay Kumar's 'Baby' earned her significant acclaim. Subsequently, she delivered standout performances in films like 'Pink', 'Manmarziyan', 'Judwaa 2', 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Mission Mangal', and 'Thappad'.

Her latest appearance was in the 2023 film 'Dunki', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal, under the direction of Rajkumar Hirani. Taapsee's upcoming project 'Khel Khel Mein', helmed by Mudassar Aziz, boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan in pivotal roles.

Taapsee was recently in headlines due to her personal life. Actress started a new journey as she tied the knot with her long-time partner, Mathias Boe, in a private ceremony held in Udaipur in March of this year.