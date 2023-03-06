Actress Urvashi Solanki Shares Tips to Stay Cool and Comfortable During Summer

Gujarati actress Urvashi Solanki is known for her stunning looks and captivating personality. In a recent interview, the actress shared some practical and easy-to-follow tips to stay cool and comfortable during the scorching summer heat. Urvashi Solanki started by emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated during summer. She recommends drinking plenty of fluids like water, coconut water, and lemonade to keep the body hydrated and cool. She also suggests adding mint or cucumber to water for a refreshing twist.

The actress also advises wearing the right clothing during summer. She says that wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothes made from breathable fabrics like cotton, linen or rayon can help keep you cool. Urvashi also recommends wearing a hat or a scarf to protect your head and face from the sun. Urvashi Solanki also emphasizes the importance of eating light and healthy foods during summer. She suggests consuming fruits and vegetables that are in season, like watermelon, cucumber, and mangoes, as they provide essential nutrients and vitamins to keep the body cool and healthy. She also recommends avoiding heavy and spicy foods that can cause indigestion and make you feel uncomfortable.

In addition to these tips, Urvashi Solanki suggests taking cold showers or using a damp towel to cool down the body. She also recommends staying indoors during the hottest part of the day and engaging in indoor activities like reading, cooking or watching movies. Urvashi Solanki is a model turned actress who has starred in several Gujarati, Hindi and Kannada movies and worked with prominent Bollywood singers. With her tips for staying cool in summer, the actress is spreading a message of health and wellness for all.