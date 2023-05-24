Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya cremated in Mumbai, after horrific car crash, friends and family devastated

The funeral of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya took place on Wednesday in Mumbai. The actor had died in a car accident on May 22 in Himachal Pradesh. She was 33. Actor Gautam Rode and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia and writer Aatish Kapadia were seen at the crematorium as they offered their condolences to Vaibhavi's family. She was cremated in the presence of her family. . Her mortal remains were taken to the crematorium at 1 pm. . The incident took place in Himachal Pradesh's Banjar where she was travelling with her fiance, Jay Suresh Gandhi. The duo were travelling in Jay's car and were exploring Tirthan Valley Road. At Sidhwa near Banjar, the vehicle went out of control and fell about 50 feet in a gorge.

JD Majethia, who had confirmed Vaibhavi's death late night on Tuesday, also spoke with the paparazzi at the funeral. He revealed how the young actor tragically died in a car accident. He shared, “She had gone travelling in Himachal Pradesh. She was getting married in December. At a turning curve on the road, the car was positioned in such a way because the roadway was very narrow. It was a single lane. The car was standing still in a corner and they allowed a truck coming from the opposite side to pass through. As the truck went by, it hit the car slightly and the car went into the valley. ”He continued, "It fell into the valley and toppled down. Vaibhavi was not wearing a seatbelt, which is very... one more learning. A seatbelt is very necessary. That was destiny's call that head injuries occurred and it could also be internal injuries or shock. This was one of the most fatal things and she passed. This happened on May 22."Vaibhavi Upadhyay was known for playing the role of Jasmine in the TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She was also a part of the TV show, Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, the digital series Please Find Attached, in Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak and the 2023 film, Timir. She was quite a popular name in the Gujarati theatre circuit.



