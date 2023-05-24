Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for her role as Jasmine in the famous television show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', has reportedly passed away. She reportedly met with an accident in North India recently. The news was confirmed by producer JD Majethia, who posted a story on Instagram. "Unbelievable that life can be so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as "Jasmine" of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi," reads JD Majethia's post.

She has been part of many shows over the years like C.I.D and Adaalat, but is best known for her role in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Actor Deven Bhojani also tweeted about the tragedy. "Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “Jasmine“ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi (sic). Vaibhavi had also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' film in 2020 and 'Timir' (2023).