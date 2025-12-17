Actress who played Mohanlal's younger daughter in 'Drishyam' graduates from London School of Economics; shares inspiring story!

Chennai, Dec 17 Actress Esther Anil, who is best known for playing the role of the younger daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in his blockbuster film 'Drishyam', has now graduated from the internationally renowned London School of Economics.

Taking to her Instagram page to share pictures and a video clip from her graduation, the young actress, who reprised her role in 'Papanasam', the Tamil remake of 'Drishyam' as Kamal Haasan's younger daughter, wrote,"A couple of years back, I was on a train when my dad called me to say he had met someone whose daughter was going to the London School of Economics. He said it would be great if I could connect with her, maybe someday I could look at applying there too."

The actress said, "I told him, 'Honestly, are you kidding me?' That was way too big a fish for us to catch. I didn’t even dream of going there back then. I didn’t say it out loud, but in my head I thought, 'LOL, my dad is a fool with such unrealistic dreams.'"

"Cut to today, here I am, his daughter, standing in front of the London School of Economics, graduated in International Development. There is so much magic in life," she wrote.

The actress then thanked her parents for their support to realise her dreams.

"To my parents, whom I didn’t even tell I got into LSE at first, because I knew they wouldn’t be able to afford it. Both my brothers were already on student loans. I didn’t have that kind of money either. No matter what grants or help you get, it still felt like an expensive decision. All they said was, 'We know how much you want this. Money will come. You are going.'," she said.

"My parents have flaws, and I do call them out from time to time. But what I can never ignore is how deeply they show up for their children. They will go to any extent for us. Sometimes it’s scary. But as children, as human beings, that’s what you want, parents who stand by you even if hell breaks loose. Thank you, Appa and Amma. Thank you for teaching me to dream, and to chase those dreams. Thank you for loving me the way you do," she said.

The actress further said, "Last week, in a media interview, I said, 'I got into the world’s best university only to feel like the biggest failure.' Getting in was not the hardest part after-all. Competing with some of the best minds in the world, and with yourself, your imposter syndrome, was. I’m glad I made it. Certainly not alone."

Stating that LSE had challenged her in ways she had never imagined, the young actress said, "Understanding the causes of things, as they call it, has become a way of life, learning to look at everything from multiple dimensions. It made me turn deeper into something I’ve been passionate about for years, women and power. I ended up writing my thesis on it, and oh boy, LSE awarded me a distinction."

"Maybe I’m not the dumbest after all. Maybe there is some light in me. Maybe I’ll join the powerful women someday. What a year it has been. To all my friends, some relatives, and a few good people here on social media, you know who you all are. From the depth of my heart, I am grateful. You have taught me to be kind by being the kindest, by giving me the warmest love. You reminded me of my worth when the world was saying otherwise," she said.

"What did I do to deserve you all, especially my friends? I will give it back to you, I promise. I love the world you are creating for me and for the people around you, one filled with so much kindness, love, and compassion. Together forwards," she said and signed off saying, "And Yes, it’s better to be a fool than to never dream."

