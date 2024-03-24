Adah Sharma spent nights in dance bar for role: ‘Wanted to look convincing’

Mumbai, March 24 Actress Adah Sharma revealed that she spent nights in a dance bar for her role in ‘Sunflower 2’, as she wanted to look convincing on screen.

Adah said: "I wanted to look convincing and it's not just about when you are dancing, it is about how you sit and stand and how comfortable you are with your body, even when you are not performing.”

‘The Kerala Story’ star said that she stayed till 5 a.m. in the morning sometimes to observe.

The actress added: “They were kind enough to allow me to stay in the bar and observe. I tried to embody the confidence they have while talking to customers. I used to go by 9 p.m. in the night and stay till 4 - 5 a.m. in the morning sometimes."

'Sunflower' series follows the lives of residents in a housing society as they become embroiled in a murder mystery. It stars Sunil Grover and Mukul Chaddha in the lead roles.

